SOA, MR Vishwavidyalaya sign MoU to further academic initiatives and research

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed-to-be University today, Friday, December 13, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth, Hyderabad, to undertake collaborative programmes in both academic initiatives and research, stated a press release from the institute.

Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth is a Deemed-to-be University which runs seven institutes imparting education in medical sciences, dental sciences, nursing, pharmaceutical sciences and engineering with three of the institutes meant only for women in Telengana.

With regards to academic initiatives, both the universities shall collaboratively design the course and curriculum to ensure their relevance and efficacy in addressing current and emerging industry trends.

Both SOA and MRV shall leverage their expertise to cultivate a cadre of knowledgeable educators equipped to deliver high-quality content and facilitate connections with industry stakeholders to enrich the learning experience through real world insights and opportunities.

The two universities also shall work together to create dedicated hubs for education, research, innovation and knowledge dissemination in the area of planetary health.

In the sphere of research, SOA and MRV shall explore possibilities and collaboratively submit research proposals in the area of healthcare, medical technology, pharmaceutical sciences, life sciences, allied health science fields and engineering technologies for funding from various national and international funding agencies.

Besides, SOA and MRV will foster an environment conducive to nurturing entrepreneurial endeavours and groundbreaking solutions in the emerging field of planetary health and relevant global health issues.

The two universities will also provide strategic guidance to ensure alignment with national initiatives, particularly the National Health Mission, so as to maximise impact.

The MoU was signed by SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda and Registrar of MRV Dr Manthan Janodia, informed the press release.

Dr Vikas Sahu, Chief Innovation Officer and Dr Ellojita Rout, Research and Innovation Officer of MRV were present during the signing of the MoU. Prof Sudam Chandra Si, Dean of SOA’s School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, and Prof E Subudhi, Professor in Biotechnology, were also present.