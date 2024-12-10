Reading Carnival competitions engage students in Thoothukudi

The Reading Carnival Competitions, held on December 7, 2024, at Annammal College of Education for Women and St Mary’s College in Thoothukudi (Tuticorin), successfully engaged students from 25 schools in a series of interactive events aimed at promoting reading and literacy.

Organised as part of the #IndiaReads Movement by the English Language Teachers' Association of India (ELTAI), the event had two main objectives: To foster a habit of reading among students and to raise awareness about the importance of reading within the educational community, stated a press release.

The event featured a diverse range of reading-based competitions designed to challenge and inspire students both creatively and intellectually:

Annammal College of Education and St Mary’s College organised the following competitions, both in English and Tamil:

Book Talk: Students discussed their favorite science fiction books, sharing personal connections and key takeaways. Speed Read: Participants read The Lost World by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and were assessed on their reading speed and comprehension. Newsreader in Me: Students read news scripts aloud, emulating professional newsreaders, with emphasis on fluency, pronunciation, and style. Quiz Time: After reading Treasure Island and Around the World in Eighty Days, students participated in a team-based quiz competition. Twist the Tale: Students creatively reimagined short stories, altering elements such as characters, settings, or plots. Story in News: Participants transformed news articles into engaging stories, showcasing their creativity and narrative skills.

The valedictory session at Annammal College was a key highlight of the event. It featured the release of a special booklet titled India Reads - A Reading Carnival in Thoothukudi, which included 34 contributions from students, teachers, and experts, exploring the theme of books and reading.

The event was graced by several distinguished guests, including Dr Pa. Moorthy, Deputy General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, who served as the chief guest Dr Moorthy released the booklet and shared his personal experiences, emphasising how reading had profoundly shaped his life and career. He encouraged students to devote time daily to reading, highlighting its long-term benefits.

In his Presidential Address, K Anandaramanujam, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NLC Tamil Nadu Power, urged students to use digital devices constructively, particularly for reading.

Other prominent dignitaries who attended the event and offered their felicitations included Prof R Manoharan, Formerly Associate Professor of English, GTN College, Dindigul; S Albert Fernando, State Resource Person, Tamil Nadu Minority Welfare Commission; Dr Sr Jessie Fernando, Principal, St Mary’s College; Dr G Gomathi, Principal, APC Veerabhau Matriculation School and K Murugan, Retired District Revenue Officer, Tirunelveli.

The Reading Carnival succeeded in sparking enthusiasm for reading among students. By blending creativity with reading skills, the competitions not only tested students' abilities but also encouraged them to engage deeply with books and media.

The event was an important step in furthering the mission of the India Reads Movement, which seeks to foster a nation of avid readers and critical thinkers.

As Dr K Elango, Chief Executive Chair of ELTAI, emphasised, developing reading skills is foundational, as it nurtures many other essential skills. The event demonstrated how reading can enrich young minds and inspire them to become lifelong learners.

The overall winners of the competitions were students from Alagar Public School. The runners-up were students from Servite CBSE School and The Vikasa School. The prize distribution ceremony was followed by a formal vote of thanks delivered by Dr A Joycilin Shermila, Convener of the ELTAI Thoothukudi Chapter and Principal of Annammal College of Education for Women, according to a press release.