BITS Pilani Hyderabad's CRENS: Phases and timelines + visuals from the launch

The Centre of Research Excellence for National Security (CRENS) at BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus is one to watch out for.

The centre is fostering innovation by supporting start-ups and encouraging the development of new technologies in defence and related fields and this is just one among the many agendas it has chalked out for itself.

Its first and foremost aim is to develop indigenous technology development crucial for national security.

What are the phases and timelines it is looking at to do the same?

Let's find out...

We also share a few visuals from the launch itself...