During the launch
During the launch(Pic: BITS Pilani Hyderabad)

BITS Pilani Hyderabad's CRENS: Phases and timelines + visuals from the launch

BITS Pilani's robust research infrastructure and its strategic location will take CRENS to greater heights. Professor Sanket Goel, BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus, spokesperson tells us how

The Centre of Research Excellence for National Security (CRENS) at BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus is one to watch out for.

The centre is fostering innovation by supporting start-ups and encouraging the development of new technologies in defence and related fields and this is just one among the many agendas it has chalked out for itself.

Its first and foremost aim is to develop indigenous technology development crucial for national security.

What are the phases and timelines it is looking at to do the same?

Let's find out...

We also share a few visuals from the launch itself...

1. Phase 1 (Initial Setup)

Esteemed guests with the vice-chancellor
Esteemed guests with the vice-chancellor(Pic: BITS Pilani Hyderabad)

Establish CRENS, build infrastructure, form an Advisory Board, and consolidate ongoing national security-related research projects.

Timeline: Immediate/Short-term

2. Phase 2 (Building Partnerships and Courses)

Engaing discussions
Engaing discussions(Pic: BITS Pilani Hyderabad)

Initiate partnerships with stakeholders, identify collaborative research projects, and launch initial certification courses.

Timeline: Mid-term

3. Phase 3 (Expansion and Scaling Up)

Completely engrossed
Completely engrossed(Pic: BITS Pilani Hyderabad)

Expand partnerships, increase the number of research projects, and scale up training programmes.

Timeline: Mid-to-Long term

4. Phase 4 (Fostering Innovation and Evaluation)

Let's discuss
Let's discuss(Pic: BITS Pilani Hyderabad)

Foster start-ups, secure additional funding, and continuously refine CRENS activities based on feedback.

Timeline: Long-term/Ongoing

Hyderabad
BITS
launch
BITS Pilani
CRENS
visuals
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com