BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus: How the new Research Centre for National Security will engage students

BITS Pilani opened its new Research Centre for National Security at Hyderabad campus recently.
By advancing cutting-edge technologies domestically, nations gain strategic advantages in defence, space exploration, and cybersecurity, positioning themselves as leaders in these crucial fields.
The centre is fostering innovation by supporting start-ups and encouraging the development of new technologies in defence and related fields.
There are some key initiatives planned by CRENS to engage students and prepare them from challenges and opportunities in the associated domains. The initiative include:
Providing Research and Development (R&D) project opportunities, both within the centre as well as through collaborating partners.
Extends support for entrepreneurial ventures with a focus on national security.
Skill development opportunities in the form of certification courses, internships and short-term student exchanges.
Providing exposure to industry and domain experts from the Indian Armed Forces, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and other national security stakeholders through workshops, seminars, and special lectures.