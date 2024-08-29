BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus: How the new Research Centre for National Security will engage students

BITS Pilani opened its new Research Centre for National Security at Hyderabad campus recently.

By advancing cutting-edge technologies domestically, nations gain strategic advantages in defence, space exploration, and cybersecurity, positioning themselves as leaders in these crucial fields.

The centre is fostering innovation by supporting start-ups and encouraging the development of new technologies in defence and related fields.

There are some key initiatives planned by CRENS to engage students and prepare them from challenges and opportunities in the associated domains. The initiative include: