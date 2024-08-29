BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus: How the new Research Centre for National Security will engage students

CRENS has been set up to address the urgent need for indigenous solutions in national security, leveraging BITS Pilani's robust research infrastructure and its strategic location. BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus spokesperson tells us
BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus
BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus(Pic: BITS Pilani Hyderabad )

BITS Pilani opened its new Research Centre for National Security at Hyderabad campus recently.

By advancing cutting-edge technologies domestically, nations gain strategic advantages in defence, space exploration, and cybersecurity, positioning themselves as leaders in these crucial fields.

The centre is fostering innovation by supporting start-ups and encouraging the development of new technologies in defence and related fields.

There are some key initiatives planned by CRENS to engage students and prepare them from challenges and opportunities in the associated domains. The initiative include:

1. R&D scope

Research comes first
Research comes first(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Providing Research and Development (R&D) project opportunities, both within the centre as well as through collaborating partners.

2. Entrepreneurial ventures. listen up

Let's get to it
Let's get to it(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Extends support for entrepreneurial ventures with a focus on national security.

3. Let's get ready to skill

What about the skills?
What about the skills?(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Skill development opportunities in the form of certification courses, internships and short-term student exchanges.

4. Exposure is here

Meet and greet
Meet and greet(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Providing exposure to industry and domain experts from the Indian Armed Forces, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and other national security stakeholders through workshops, seminars, and special lectures.

Hyderabad
BITS
BITS Pilani
research centre
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com