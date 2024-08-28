DAV Unit VIII celebrates 53rd Foundation Day with aplomb and fervour

With reverence to the past and gratitude to the founders, DAV Unit-VIII celebrated the glorious 53rd Foundation Day.

The day began with the holy havan and invocation to the divine by the gracious hands of Regional Director, Dr KC Satapathy who said, "Foundation Day is an occasion to introspect what we have done so far and what more could be done by us for the betterment of the society."

The day was also remarked by the conduct of Blood Donation Drive in collaboration with Capital Hospital, an initiative to save numerous precious lives in which 105 units of blood were collected, stated a press release from the school.

A Health Camp was also organised for the staff members, in association with Sunshine Hospital.

Principal of the school, Ipsita Das, in her welcome note conveyed her best wishes and prayed for the boundless success and glory of the institute.

The afternoon programme inspired everyone with the Foundation Day Lecture delivered by eminent IFS (Retired), Dr Malay Mishra, who magnified the day with his eloquent address and said, "The Arya Samaj and DAV are pioneers in extending aid to the poor and downtrodden of the society."

Various activities like a welcome rendition, storytelling session and dance recital added momentum to the occasion.

Winners of Odisha Mettle Meet Quiz and national rank holders of DAV Olympiad were also felicitated on this occasion. Employees were acknowledged for their 25 years of relentless service to the institution on this eventful day.

The presence of dignitaries like MM Panda, Pratibha Misra, Basanta Manjari Satapathy, famous storyteller Ms Jhanja Das and principals of sister concern school magnified the occasion.