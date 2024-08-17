Future financial managers, this is one interview of an expert from Great Lakes you should read

A

Learning about Valuation of Securities and Portfolio Management in a classroom is one thing, but implementing those lessons is an entirely different experience. While a standard Investment Management course teaches the nuances of stock selection and portfolio management, hands-on experience in managing the entire process elevates the learning to the next level.

In this course, a corpus of ten lakh rupees is provided to a select group of students for a period of nine months. This live fund management experience, integrated as a nine-month course, effectively combines the elements of knowing, doing, and being.

Managing an actual investment corpus (as opposed to an imaginary/notional investment) requires students to confront various biases in real-time.

The extended nine-month duration, compared to shorter courses, ensures that students navigate the market through a range of major events — earnings announcements, budgets, monetary policy updates, and other expected and unexpected shocks.

A key challenge is timing this nine-month window appropriately within the two-year programme. The student cohort is selected at the end of their first year and just before they leave for their summer internships, allowing a 2.5-month planning period.

During this time, each team can interact with faculty, iteratively refine their investment ideas, seek input from industry mentors, and hold internal meetings to assess and adjust their approach.

This period serves as an excellent preparation window before they fully engage in their final investments.