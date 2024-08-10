Meet the HIMS students hand-picked by PMO to attend Independence Day celebrations in Delhi

Two students of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) located in Hassan, Karnataka, have been selected as the Prime Miniter's special invitees for the Independence Day celebrations on August 15 in New Delhi.

According to Dr Rajanna the Dean and the Director of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr VK Chinmai and AP Rajendra, the students of HIMS are among 200 students selected as the special invitees for the Independence Day celebrations to be held at the National Capital, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has selected the two students of HIMS as the special invitees as they actively took part in several activities under Mera Desh Mera Mitti, a National Service Scheme (NSS) programme inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year 2023-24.

Dr Rajanna, the Director; Dr Ravikumar, the Principal and staff members of HIMS congratulated the students, stated The New Indian Express report.

These initiatives serve as an encouragement for students which inspires them to contribute to nation-building and ensure that India, as a country, progresses in as many spheres as possible. It also serves as a personal milestone in the lives of the students which they will remember for life.