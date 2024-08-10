International conference ICACECS 2024 at VNRVJIET Hyderabad

A two-day international conference on Advances In Computer Engineering And Communication Systems (ICACES 2024) has been conducted at VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology by the Department of Computer Science Engineering (CSE) in collaboration with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), Government of Telangana, and co-located at the Mohan Babu University (MBU), Andhra Pradesh, and University of West Indies (UWI), Jamaica.

Prof George A Tsihrintzis (Department of Informatics, University of Piraeus, Greece) as the chief guest and Prof A Govardhan (Department of CSE, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-Hyderabad) as the guest of honour graced the inaugural while Dr Roumiana Kountcheva (Researcher and Vice-President, TK Engineering, Sofia, Bulgaria) as the chief guest and Bala Prasad Peddigari (Chief Innovation Officer and Global Head - Technology Advisory Services, Technology, Software and Services Business Group, TCS) grace the valedictory event for the conference.

The two-day event included keynote addresses by Dr Nitin Naik (UK), Dr Swagatam Das (Indian Statistical Institute, India), Dr Pawan Jain (Virginia Commonwealth University, USA), and Dr Sree Ganesh Thottempudi (SRH Berlin University of Applied Sciences, Germany) on topics such as ChatGPT, Vision-Language Models, Blockchain, and AI for Society.

Chief guest, Prof Tsihrintzis, opened the conference saying that technology advancements are offering new avenues to research and development with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI & ML) enjoying the centre-stage in directing and even challenging future technology innovations.

Guest of honour, Prof Govardhan, said at the launch that a lot of changes in the past decade have brought forth several challenges along with solutions, and wished that this conference shall provide solutions to many problems in the field of computer science and allied fields where collaborative knowledge sharing has been advancing computer engineering globally.

Er JS Rao, General Secretary-Vignana Jyothi, congratulated the Department of CSE and the onveners of the conference for initiating ICACECS and conducting it for five consecutive years, applying technological advancements to conduct the conference in hybrid mode. Prof K. Srujan Raju (Department. Of CSE, CMRTC), and Dr Bharat Bhushan Singh (Director, VJIM) also spoke at the event as special invitees while the Principal, Prof CD Naidu and Director for Advancement, Prof B Chennakesava Rao, as well as the conference’s conveners, corresponding editor, programme chairs also addressed the attendees.

Prof BV Kiranmayee of Department of CSE and convenor of the conference, said that this is the fifth edition of the conference started during the lockdown in 2020 and has since been conducted in hybrid mode with online and face-to-face sessions, adding that the conference is being co-hosted outside VNRVJIET since last year, with UWI being their co-host and MBU also joining UWI this year as the co-host for the conference.

Prof S Nagini, Head of the Department of CSE and Corresponding Editor for the conference proceedings, mentioned that a total of 938 papers have been submitted for the conference out of which the best 57 papers have been accepted for presentation, among which 16 papers have been by researchers outside India. She added that papers have been submitted by authors from over 70 countries, including the USA, the UK, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Nigeria, Uganda, Philippines, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Dr A Brahmananda Reddy, also a Convenor of the Conference, added that the papers being submitted for ICACES have seen a dramatic increase in the number and in the geographic diversity over the years, leading to an appreciable acceptance rate of 6% by the fifth edition.

Dr PV Siva Kumar and Dr DN Vasundhara acted as General Chairs for the conference with more faculty members from VNRVJIET, UWI, and MBU acted as Programme Chairs and Co-chairs.