Class VI student dies in Peddapur, second mysterious death from same school in 15 days

At Peddapur Gurukul Residential School in Metapally mandal, early morning on Friday, August 9, a Class VI unexpectedly died.

Identified as Anirudh hailing from Yellareddypet in Rajanna-Sircilla district, the student was going through acute stomach ache at about 3 am and he died much before he could be taken to the Jagtial Government Hospital. The cause of death is yet to be declared by the officials.

On July 27, a student of Class VIII passed away from the same school after he allegedly developed fits, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

This makes it the second mysterious death in 15 days at the same schools.

Also, two other students, on account of acute stomach ache, were admitted to the hospital. Their parents fought with the officials over no medical facilities or care being provided to their wards.

Korutla MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay visited the hospital after being informed about the incident and made known his anger towards the hostel authorities for their negligence. Government whip A Laxman Kumar and MLC T Jeevan Reddy also blamed Gurukula education.

Korutla Circle Inspector (CI) P Suresh Babu informed that a registration of a case has been done which is based on the complaint filed by the deceased student Anirudh’s mother and the postmortem report is awaited.