Lucky escape for 30 school students as drunk driver loses control of bus in Mahabubabad district

A group of 30 students of a private school had a miraculous escape when the driver — allegedly driving under the influence of liquor — of the bus they were travelling in lost control and veered into agricultural fields on Monday morning, August 5.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Cherlapalem village in Thorrur mandal of Mahabubabad district in Telangana.

Locals heard the screams of the terrified children and rushed to help them. After seeing the villagers, the bus driver tried to flee, but he was caught. The locals realised that the driver, identified as B Suresh of Chikataipalem village, was drunk.

They informed the police who rushed to the spot and took the driver into custody. The incident led to a traffic jam for over two km on the road.

According to the schoolchildren, Suresh was driving rashly and didn't notice the curve. He applied sudden brakes and lost control of the steering, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Thorrur sub-inspector K Jagadish confirmed that the driver was drunk. A case has been registered.

Road accidents involving school buses with students in it has become a serious concern among authorities due to the sensitivity of the matter.