Anant National Univ signs MoU with US-based VCU to support innovation projects

Anant National University (ANU) in Ahmedabad signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today, Tuesday, August 6, with Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in the United States (US) to collaborate on projects that promote community engagement and innovation for global impact.

The two institutions will collaborate on media and entertainment, arts and product design, health research, and entrepreneurship projects, according to an ANU statement. The partnership will also allow for faculty and student exchanges, joint research projects, and entrepreneurship initiatives, creating opportunities for academic and professional development, reports PTI.



Anunaya Chaubey, Provost of ANU, told the media that the relationship accords with the 2020 National Education Policy (NEP), which focuses on internationalisation.



He further stated that the MoU will allow students and faculty members from the two universities to visit one other and gain exposure to a wide range of scenarios.



They will collaborate across domains, with the primary goal of enhancing people's lives through problem-solving.



"We want this to be a partnership focused on impact, how are all the ways in which we do our work together going to have a positive impact on people, particularly people who need us the most, to take what we are doing and find solutions to problems," said Michael Rao, President, VCU.