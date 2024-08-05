Stanley Hyderabad holds symposium on entrepreneurship

The speakers shared valuable insights on entrepreneurial thinking and its significance in the engineering field, stated a press release from the institute.

More on Stanley

Stanley College of Engineering and Technology for Women was established in 2008 on the lush green campus of the historic Stanley College campus at Abids, Hyderabad.

It was founded as a philanthropic endeavour by K Krishna Rao with the support of Methodist Church in India.

The college is approved by AICTE, New Delhi and affiliated to Osmania University, Hyderabad.

Within 16 years of its establishment, Stanley has made rapid strides in its development, in the year 2018 all eligible undergraduate courses were accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and in 2019 the institution was accredited by NAAC with ‘A’ grade and in the year 2021 the University Grants Commission accorded the Autonomous Status for the Institution for a period of 10 years.