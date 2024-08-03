MLRIT Hyderabad welcomes semi-humanoid robot AIRA with open arms

The All India Robotics Association (AIRA), in collaboration with the Telangana Academia for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) launched the Robotics Skill Launch event on Friday, August 2, at T-Hub, Hyderabad, Telangana.

In a landmark moment for the field of robotics education in India, MLR Institute of Technology (MLRIT) has become the first institution in the country to receive a government subsidy of Rs 6.5 lakh for a semi-humanoid robot from AIRA. The robot, which will soon be delivered to MLRIT, marks a significant milestone in advancing robotics training and research at the college, as stated in a press release from the institute.