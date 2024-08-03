MLRIT Hyderabad welcomes semi-humanoid robot AIRA with open arms

The All India Robotics Association (AIRA), in collaboration with the Telangana Academia for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) launched the Robotics Skill Launch event on Friday, August 2, at T-Hub, Hyderabad, Telangana.
In a landmark moment for the field of robotics education in India, MLR Institute of Technology (MLRIT) has become the first institution in the country to receive a government subsidy of Rs 6.5 lakh for a semi-humanoid robot from AIRA. The robot, which will soon be delivered to MLRIT, marks a significant milestone in advancing robotics training and research at the college, as stated in a press release from the institute.
The formal handover of the robot took place at the event, with the esteemed Director of MLR Group of Institutions, Marri Shreya Reddy, receiving the robot on behalf of the institution. Also present at the event were Dr Kashi Sai Prasad, Head of Department of AIML (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), and J Vijay Gopal, Robotics Incharge, AIML.
Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, MLA Malkajgiri and Founder Secretary of MLRIT, applauded the AIML department for spearheading this initiative. Reddy also praised AIRA’s ambitious goal of building one million robots by 2030, highlighting the pivotal role such initiatives play in fostering innovation and skill development in the country.
Marri Laxman Reddy, Chairman, MLRIT and Principal Dr K Srinivas Rao appreciated the AIML Department, for taking this initiative to enhance robotics through AI at MLRIT.