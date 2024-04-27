UoH professor and former student granted patent for their new invention

Professor Rajadurai Chandrasekar and his former PhD student, Dr Vuppu Vinay Pradeep, from the School of Chemistry at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), have been granted an Indian patent for their invention titled Molecular Single-Crystal Photonic Micro-Resonators and Method of Fabricating Thereof.



Highly reproducible manufacturing of organic optical crystals with well-defined geometry and dimension is crucial to understanding industrially relevant all-organic microelectronic and nanophotonic components and photonic integrated circuits.



This invention offers micro-resonators incorporating molecular single crystals, which find utility across various photonic applications. It showcases focused ion beam milling as an effective technique for crafting molecular single-crystal photonic micro-resonators.



The fabrication method for these micro-resonators holds promise in producing a range of photonic devices, including resonators, waveguides, lasers, interferometers, gratings, couplers, modulators, beam splitters, photonic crystals, and photonic integrated circuits.



The technique of fabricating organic single-crystal photonic components has been named Crystal Photonics Foundry by Professor Rajadurai Chandrasekar.



Their work has been published here: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/adom.202201150