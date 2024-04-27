JNU Students’ Union demands UGC to revoke order allowing NET scores for PhD admission

After a protest led by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) at the University Grants Commission (UGC) headquarters, the Joint Secretary of UGC met with the JNUSU office bearers, reported ANI.



NET scores for admission to PhD detrimental

During the meeting, JNUSU highlighted concerns regarding the move to substitute PhD Entrance Exams with National Eligibility Test (NET). They emphasised that this decision could exclude numerous students, particularly those from marginalised communities, from pursuing research, leading to restricted access to higher education institutions.



The JNUSU office-bearers said that the decision by UGC would further narrow the scope for these students to enter higher education.



The UGC Joint Secretary stated that they would convene an internal meeting to discuss these issues. Additionally, it was conveyed that universities retain the authority to conduct their entrance examinations.



The JNU administration has refused to exercise its autonomy to hold its independent entrance exams and has instead brought out a circular stating that NET scores will be used for PhD admissions.



JNUSU not included in academic council meetings

According to ANI, the JNUSU will be meeting the Director of Admissions on April 29, to demand that the PhD entrance exam for this year, and henceforth, be done through Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examinations (JNUEE).



Previously, the JNU administration opted to eliminate the JNUEE for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions without seeking an input from students. Once more, the administration has sidestepped any dialogue with students regarding this matter. JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit has declined to include the JNUSU in Academic Council meetings, where decisions of this nature are made.