University of Southern California forced to close campus after protests erupt against Israeli occupation

As protests against the Israeli operation being carried out in Gaza erupt in many US universities, ANI via CNN reported that 93 people have been arrested on suspicion of trespassing during demonstrations which took place on Wednesday, April 24 at the University of Southern California (USC).



The Los Angeles Police Department reported that 93 individuals were detained at the University of Southern California.



LA Police official says...

During a press briefing, Los Angeles Police Captain Kelly Muniz stated, "The university is a private campus, and the group had been disobeying some of their directives. It constituted trespassing at that juncture, and we aided in the apprehensions."



She further added that one person was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.



University forced to close campus

CNN reported that the USC Department of Public Safety instructed protesters gathering at Alumni Park on April 24 afternoon to disperse or face arrest for trespassing.



A university representative stated that tensions heightened during the protests, with demonstrators, at one point, refusing to relocate or remove their tents and other prohibited items. The university, thereafter, was forced to close its campus on Wednesday evening as LAPD began arresting demonstrators.



The country is currently facing these campus protests with over 30 arrests made during protests at the University of Texas in Austin.