Tamil Nadu's Anna University to revamp syllabus to meet industry demands

Anna University will revise the syllabi for the second, third, and fourth-year students of its four constituent colleges this academic year.



University officials said that revision happens every four years and the last time the syllabi of campus colleges — College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG), Alagappa College of Technology (ACT); Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) and School of Engineering and Planning (SAP) — was updated was in 2019.

Accordingly, a revised syllabus was released in 2023, although only for first-year students.



“The first-year students who studied under the revised syllabus will be promoted to second year now, and we need to provide them with the new syllabus,” said a senior faculty member.



A massive exercise will be carried out involving industry experts and academicians to design the new syllabi, which is likely to be ready in the next two months. In the upcoming academic council meeting, the syllabi and the curriculum will be discussed in detail, the faculty member added.



Revised syllabus to meet needs of the time

Vice-Chancellor R Velraj said the exercise to revamp the syllabi would be launched soon. “The new syllabi will be prepared keeping in mind the latest industry needs and latest technology available in the market. Experts from industries will be involved along with academicians in revamping the syllabi,” he said.



The new syllabi will focus more on interdisciplinary courses so that students from core courses like Civil and Mechanical engineering will also get exposed to Artificial Intelligence (AI)-related subjects.



Emphasis will also be laid on internships and projects to provide more hands-on training to students and make them employable, said another faculty member.