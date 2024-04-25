IIM Sambalpur to offer one-of-a-kind MBA degree in FinTech Management. Applications open!

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur, a leading management institution in the country, is now inviting applications for their Masters in Business Administration (MBA) programme in FinTech Management. The programme is currently offered in collaboration with the NSE Academy through a blended learning mode, according to an official notification from the institution.



Notably, this is the first FinTech-focused MBA degree to be launched by an IIM, as stated in a press release shared by the institute.



Why choose FinTech Management?

The advent and growth in the digital public infrastructure such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has made India a global Fintech powerhouse, showcasing remarkable progress in segments like payments, digital Lending, InsurTech, and WealthTech.



The expanding sector of FinTech indicates a significant demand for professionals capable of navigating advancing technologies, regulatory frameworks, and market fluctuations. The programme is set to offer participants specialised instruction in technical domains such as Blockchain, AI, and cryptography. This approach would foster strategic competencies and proficiency in leading-edge technologies.



Director of IIM Sambalpur, Professor Mahadeo Jaiswal, informed about the course's importance and said, "With over 9,000 FinTech start-ups, India stands as the third-largest FinTech hub worldwide and will generate almost $400 billion worth of business by 2030, quadrupling its current size. With a growing number of job openings and a thriving startup ecosystem, the FinTech sector presents abundant employment and entrepreneurial prospects..."



Additional information to note

- The programmes are designed for working professionals and include a comprehensive curriculum with 17 specialised courses

- Considering the blended nature of the programmes, working professionals from Asian and European countries can also apply

- The programmes offer immersion at IIM Sambalpur and with the NSE Academy in Mumbai, as well as International Immersion at Sorbonne Business School (Paris) for students who opted for dual degrees



Eligibility

- The applicant should hold a bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks

- While degrees in any field are accepted, backgrounds in business, economics, math, engineering, computer science, or related disciplines are preferred

- A minimum of two years of post-qualification managerial/entrepreneurial/professional experience as of the last date of application



Students can visit https://iimsambalpur.ac.in/mba-in-fintech-management/ for further details. The deadline for the application for an MBA in FinTech Management is May 24, 2024. For further inquiries, students can contact these numbers +91 7894368456 and +91 8655647391.