Symbiosis collaborates with University College Birmingham for culinary education

Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts (SSCA), under the flagship of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University College Birmingham (UCB), the United Kingdom (UK), an official press release informed.

As per the partnership, SSCA students will have an opportunity to opt for a transfer to UCB after completing the first two years of the BSc (Hospitality and Culinary Management) from SIU, including an internship in the UK.

At the end of four years, students shall receive two undergraduate degrees from both universities respectively, the press release added.

This collaborative programme not only enables students to earn two degrees within a span of four years but also creates a pathway to explore career opportunities in the UK.

“The MoU fosters an environment of academic exchange and growth by facilitating faculty exchanges between SSCA and UCB, promoting cross-cultural learning and development. Complementing this arrangement, the UCB India office, situated in Mumbai, extends comprehensive application and visa support services to SSCA students, further enhancing the accessibility and feasibility of this enriching academic endeavour,” the release added.

Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), expressed, "Through this collaboration, our students will have the unique opportunity to study a part of their undergraduate programme at UCB's campus in the UK, benefiting from its rich academic quality, state-of-the-art facilities and internship/job opportunities. The exchange of faculty will further enrich cross-cultural teaching and collaborative research at both institutions."