IIT Guwahati joins hands with ADIF to strengthen start-up ecosystem

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) to promote entrepreneurship and provide support to technology start-ups, an official press release informed today, Wednesday, April 24.

The partnership aims to strengthen the start-up ecosystem by facilitating collaboration between ADIF's network of start-ups and entrepreneurs, and IIT Guwahati's pool of innovators, faculty, and incubation facilities.

Under the agreement, ADIF will provide alliance membership to TIC's portfolio start-up companies, giving them access to ADIF's start-up toolkit of discounted services, resources, and mentorship opportunities.

On the other hand, TIC will assist ADIF members through mentoring, market linkages, pitching support, networking events, and acceleration programmes, informed the release.

The partners will jointly organise start-up courses, workshops, hackathons, and research initiatives involving students, faculty, and entrepreneurs. In addition, ADIF will also promote TIC's events and programmes through its channels for greater visibility.

Prof G Krishnamoorthy, President, IIT Guwahati, TIC, said, “IIT Guwahati Technology Incubation Centre is delighted to join hands with ADIF to create a more conducive environment for our brightest minds to transform their innovations into successful businesses, especially in North East India.”

The partnership will also provide start-ups crucial support in areas like policy advocacy, technology solutions, mentoring, funding opportunities, and more, to help them scale rapidly.