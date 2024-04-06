JNU Students' Union writes to VC questioning shooting of movie on university premises

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has addressed a letter to the university administration expressing their disagreement with a movie shooting happening close to the administration block on campus. They further described it as the "commercialisation" of university space.



The university refrained from giving an immediate reaction to the issue, reported PTI.



In an email addressed to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit, the students' union demanded to know why the shooting was permitted within a 100-meter radius of the administration block, whereas, students were prohibited from entering the area for the purpose of staging protests.



The email read as such, "We have come to know that a shooting of a film by Sudhir Mishra is happening at the administration block. It is appalling to know that it is the same place where students aren't allowed to gather for raising their rightful demands."



The students are openly agitated about the commercialisation of the university space. They further say that JNU is a public university and assert that the university should not be used for any kind of commercial purposes.



The students' union further questioned the involvement of students in the shooting, and why the team was granted permission. According to a PTI report, they also wanted to know details of the financial transactions that were involved with the administration for the shooting of the movie.