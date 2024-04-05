Workshop on advanced medical techniques for physiologists held at AIIMS Delhi

A workshop held at the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi, proved beneficial for doctors from medical colleges across India and those from neighbouring countries as they could avail practical training in various advanced physiological techniques like non-invasive brain mapping and objective assessments of lifestyle modifications, according to a PTI report.



More about the workshop

The workshop titled Techniques in Physiological Sciences (TIPS), which was organised between April 2 and 4, involved conducting various interactive sessions, live demonstrations, and practical exercises, creating an engaging environment for the doctors.



Dr M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS, Delhi, underscored the significance of these workshops and emphasised that with the dynamic changes being introduced, and advancement with the teaching methods, one should also understand the basics of physiology and not think about it as a subject to be memorised.



Workshop witnessed participation of several nations

The workshops covered various physiological subjects such as cardiovascular and respiratory physiology, neurophysiology, and other behavioural techniques.



Kanwalpreet Kochhar, head in-charge of cognitive neurophysiology and nutrition lab at AIIMS, Delhi said that with the workshop, the participants were given an opportunity to learn more about advanced techniques like non-invasive brain mapping and objective assessments of lifestyle modifications.



In totality, 50 doctors from medical colleges and institutes from across India, and from Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Nepal, participated in the workshops.