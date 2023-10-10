On World Mental Health Day 2023, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) unveiled the Centre for Brain and Mind in Bengaluru, which was virtually launched by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

This institution, according to NIMHANS, is a groundbreaking venture that was founded in partnership with the National Institution for Biological Sciences (NCBS) and a generous grant of Rs 100 crore from Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies.

The initiative draws on the resources and repository created by the Accelerator Programme for Discovery in Brain Disorders Using Stem Cells (ADBS project), which was previously supported by the Government of India's Department of Biotechnology (DBT), says a report by PTI.

A statement from NIMHANS says, "The primary focus of the centre involves a comprehensive investigation into a large cohort of severely mentally ill patients including those diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, dementia, or addiction within families. Over the next two decades, the research will focus on understanding the causes, correlates, and courses of these disorders, along with exploring potential interventions and treatments.”

The research will make use of cutting-edge imaging tools (including a specialised MRI scanning facility), genetics, and stem cell biology.

According to the statement, NIMHANS, which is known for its clinical expertise, will play a critical role in clinical assessments and will maintain a longstanding link with families seeking care for generations.

NIMHANS further highlighted the commitment to openness and collaboration, with the database and repository becoming open source.

"This move aims to maximise utilisation by scientists globally, fostering advancements in brain and mind research. The centre also emphasises public engagement and community outreach to ensure that research outputs are effectively communicated to patients and their families," the statement added.

Apart from the Centre for Brain and Mind, the union minister also inaugurated the Platinum Jubilee Auditorium and Academic Facility, an Administrative Office Complex.

The facility was built in response to a significant increase in the number of students and academic programmes in psychiatry and related specialities.

With a total area of 1,630 square metres and a cost of Rs 13.60 crore, the facility comprises a 345-seat auditorium, an academic wing with two committee rooms, and other basic amenities.

According to NIMHANS, it has also built a new administrative office complex at a cost of Rs 11.11 crore to promote seamless coordination and improve the efficiency of administrative operations.