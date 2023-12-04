Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has joined hands with Tata Medical & Diagnostics (Tata MD) and National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Assam, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement the Tata MD’s Healthcare Model for augmenting public healthcare delivery in the Kamrup district of Assam by establishing a Digital Nerve Centre. The MoU was signed today, on December 1, 2023 by Dr MS Lakshmi Priya (IAS), Mission Director, NHM Assam; Girish Krishnamurthy, MD and CEO, TATA MD; and Prof Parameswar K Iyer, Dean PRBR, IIT Guwahati.

The event was graced by Keshab Mahanta, Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Science and Technology, Information & Technology Departments in Government of Assam; Girish Krishnamurthy, CEO, TATA MD; Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati; and dignitaries from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, State of Assam, TATA MD and IIT Guwahati.

Speaking during the MoU signing event, Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Science and Technology, Information & Technology Departments in Government of Assam, Keshab Mahanta, said, “We are extremely excited that Tata MD, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, is setting up the transformative Digital Nerve Centre Model in the state of Assam. We are grateful to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and IIT Guwahati for partnering in this initiative. With this MoU, we mark the beginning of a unique transformative journey that holds the promise of better health outcomes, enhanced accessibility and facilitate local employment in this project. We are committed to bringing advanced healthcare to every household with technological interventions. I believe this MoU will cater to the needs of the people in healthcare by providing easy access and better treatment.”