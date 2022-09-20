Female students residing in the New Cenetary Hostel of Osmania University have been voicing their concerns regarding the issues with hostel facilities.

On September 19, at around 4 pm, eight to ten students met the Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, Prof D Ravinder, to put forth their demands. Their primary ask of the first-year students who were protesting was to continue residing in the New Centenary Hostel building for next year as they learnt that from their second year onwards, they would be shifted from the New Centenary Hostel building to the old building of the Ladies Hostel Complex. It may be noted that the old building is usually assigned to second-year students.

In the half-an-hour meeting the VC was more inclined towards explaining his version rather than letting us explain our concern, said a student who wished to remain anonymous. "VC asked us how, out of the 700 hostellers, only 50 students have a problem and why others are not supporting the protest," the student claims.

The student informed that other students were willing to participate too but weren't able to.

Moreover, the VC pointed out that the New Centenary Hostel building was built to accommodate boys but considering the fact that there are more girls (almost 700) in the first-year batch, the hostel was given to the latter. He questioned that if they continue accommodating us in the new hostel, where would the boys go?

Additionally, the students were also demanding an extension for their lodging at the hostel for another month so that they can attempt their Group 1 exam of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). In this regard, the students informed that the VC said firstly, the demand was unreasonable as such norms never existed in the university. Secondly, if one batch of students is given the extension then the other hostellers also have to be given, which cannot be done.

What now?

As the meeting did not go in favour of the students, what are the students planning to do now? When asked, the students said, "Post meeting the VC, most students left for their homes and only a few are here for now." Therefore, a protest or a dharna with a very minimum number of students might not be effective, the student reasons and adds, "We are still 10 per cent hopeful but chances are more that we won't be given the New Centenary Hostel building."