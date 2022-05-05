The Regional Officer of DAV Institutions, Odisha, Dr KC Satapathy, has been conferred with the prestigious Siksha Samman for his outstanding contributions to academics at the golden jubilee celebrations of Nehru Yuva Pratisthan, Bhubaneswar.

Dr Satapathy has been honoured by many organisations in the past. The list includes the Government of India. He was honoured for his noteworthy contributions to education, popularising DAV movement and his appreciable commitment towards philanthropic causes.

As an institution builder, Dr KC Satapathy has been instrumental in establishing a number of DAV schools in Odisha and guiding them towards the achievement of excellence through positive competitive spirit. Dr Satapathy has established a legacy of academic flamboyance with his dedication for more than four decades in the academic firmament both as the Principal and as the Regional Officer.

It may be recalled that the annual prize-giving and felicitation ceremony of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, was organised recently and it was Principal of the school Dr KC Satapathy who presided over the function. Padma Vibhushan Sudarshan Sahoo joined as the chief guest on the occasion and felicitated the meritorious students, teachers and staff of the school.