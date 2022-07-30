On Saturday, July 30, the officials informed that ten staffers, including the headmaster of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, were suspended after a sleeping Class II student was left locked in the classroom, as stated in a report by PTI.

As per the officials, six-year-old Prem Prakash had fallen asleep in the classroom of the school in the Nagla area on Wednesday, July 27. Not noticing the child, teachers and school staff locked the school and left. When he woke up at 5 pm and realised where he was, the boy started crying. People in the neighbourhood heard the boy's cries and gathered around the school. They discovered that the boy had been locked in the classroom. Further, officials stated that the boy's father reached the school and they broke the door to rescue the child.

Post this, as the incident came to light, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Sandeep Singh asked the Block Education Officer of Sasni, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, to probe into the matter. In this regard, Sandeep Singh said, "After the preliminary investigation, ten teachers, including the headmaster, Shiksha Mitras and instructor of the school, were suspended on Friday (July 29)." Additionally, he also directed the school to not pay a month's salary to one instructor and three Shiksha Mitras of the school.