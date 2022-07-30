The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT M) started an internal investigation into an alleged incident of sexual assault of a student on the campus premises. Although the institute has begun a probe, a police complaint is yet to be lodged, as stated in a report by IANS.

The victim's friend, in her complaint, stated that her friend was assaulted on July 25 when a man in his early 20s pounced on her friend while she was cycling to her hostel inside the campus.

IIT Madras, in a statement, said, "An incident that happened a few days back was reported by the survivor student's friend to the institute. The institute immediately began an investigation and screened camera footage and shared pictures of almost 300 people, who had matched the description given by the student."

Further, it added that the victim was not able to identify anyone and an identification parade of 35 contract labourers who were on duty that night was also conducted. Additionally, the institute informed that the gates are properly secured and a security guard is posted every 100 metres.

The victim's friend, in her complaint lodged with the institute said, "After a long terrifying struggle, she managed to fight him off and ran back on foot, injured and mentally scarred with a broken cycle and it was luck that saved my friend."

The institute's officials further stated that the institute was working on a mobile application to help students inform the security guards of their location during emergencies. Additionally, a senior official informed that the probe will continue until the perpetrator is traced.