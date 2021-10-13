Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India in the presence of Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; Yoji Taguchi, Chairman and Managing Director, Mitsubishi Corporation India and Shusuke Suto, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries India will be on a visit to KIIT and KISS in Odisha to inaugurate a center for Japanese language, Centre of Excellence, Internship and Mitsubishi CSR Programme for Sports on October 14, 2021. This one-of-its-kind facility is in Odisha.

The Japanese language center will promote understanding and appreciation of the Japanese language and culture, particularly among students, and contribute to further strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries. Under the internship arrangements, Mitsubishi Group, a 150-year old multinational company, will accept meritorious KIIT students, who have achieved a certain level of proficiency in Japanese language, as interns. Mitsubishi Group will also extend support to Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) students as part of their CSR activities.

The initiative of the Embassy of Japan, Mitsubishi Group Companies and KIIT and KISS will provide a new impetus to people-to-people exchanges between Japan and India, even as the two countries are set to celebrate the start of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations informed, Prof Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS.

Among others, senior officials from the Embassy of Japan in India, Ministry of External Affairs, Mitsubishi Group; Prof Hrushikesha Mohanty, VC, KIIT Deemed-to-be University; Prof Sasmita Samanta, Pro-VC; Prof Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT Deemed-to-be University and senior officials of KIIT and KISS will attend the inaugural ceremony, which will be held in hybrid mode.