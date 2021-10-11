School of Commerce, XIM University (new campus), Odisha, hosted its annual business conclave Privitti’21 on October 9, 2021. The theme for the conclave was Interaction of Market and Economy. The event was brought to all by InfinX, the Finance Committee from the School of Commerce. Ayantica Dhar, the Student Coordinator of Infinx, the functional committee of School of Commerce, XIM University (new campus) started the event by welcoming the dignitaries and the students. She then welcomed Prof PK Mohanty, Dean, School of Commerce, XIM University (new campus), Odisha to address the people attending the conclave. He spoke about the importance of the market and the economy plus how all the bureaucrats and professionals have to work together to tackle the issues. The introductory speech was given by Fr Antony R Uvari, SJ, Vice-Chancellor, XIM University, (new campus), Odisha. He started his speech by praising how the vision of the school is in alignment with the vision of the university and promotes the creation of resilient leaders — which is the need of the hour amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change scenarios. He concluded with the inauguration of the business conclave of School of Commerce, Privitti'21. The eminent speakers for the event were:

Nikhil Nath: He shed light on how monetary policies act as a driving factor for investors in the stock market and how heavily dependent investors are on those policies.

Bhavesh Thakkar: He shed light on the impact that corporate actions have not just affected the functioning of an economy but also on the individual lives of the people in that economy.

Hanuman Joshi: He mainly focused on the real estate sector, its practical exposure, its valuation BEIT and M&A. He also focused on the need of these real estate valuations, the methodology in RE, REIT and its structure. Further, he mentioned the benefits of framing trust, funding and acquisition of assets. He also highlighted the relevant points on M&A in real estate.

Biswa Ketan Das: He gave an overview of the government policies, the fiscal policies, the green field and the brownfield project and its expansion to achieve a $5 million economy. He also talked about the liquidity surplus which estimates to approximately nine lakh crore, unicorns focused on the corporate market behaviour and that the knowledge economy is the key economy for India keeping in view its fast growth. He also added how growth in banking is completely interlinked with the growth in the economy.

The conclave commenced at 10 am and the speakers for the first panel were Nikhil Nath, RFP Team Leader, Fidelity International and Bhavik Thakkar, Chief Executive Officer, Abans Investment Managers.

Post the lunch break, the event resumed at 2 pm with the speakers of the second panel Hanuman Joshi, Heading Mergers and Acquisitions, Embassy Group and Biswa Ketan Das, Chief Executive Officer, IIBF.

The event was concluded with a Q&A session where students raised pertinent questions to the panel, making the session interactive and insightful, followed by the vote of thanks to the speakers, faculty members and everyone who contributed to its smooth functioning and flawless execution.

