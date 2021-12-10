Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed-to-be University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Water Management (IIWM) on Friday, that is, December 10. The MoU would facilitate collaboration in higher research and the exchange of knowledge between the two institutions.

Prof BB Pradhan, SOA’s Registrar; Prof Sisirkanta Behera, Professor of Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAS), SOA’s faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Dr Atmaram Mishra, Director of IIWM-Bhubaneswar and chief scientists Dr Susanta Kumar Jena and Dr Sachinkanta Routray were present during the signing of the MoU.

