Microsoft and ByteXL's HackXcelerate 2024: Students, last date to register is April 19. Hurry!

Microsoft, a global technology leader, has joined hands with ByteXL, one of the pioneering EdTech platforms in India aimed at revolutionising engineering education and Information Technology (IT) skilling, for HackXcelerate 2024, a nationwide hackathon aimed at igniting creativity and enhancing problem-solving skills among students, stated a press release.

The hackathon is scheduled to take place on April 26 and 27 at one of the esteemed engineering colleges in India: Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), Hyderabad.

HackXcelerate 2024 aims to provide a platform for budding technologists from all corners of the country to showcase their ingenuity and collaborate on innovative solutions to real-world challenges.

As part of this collaboration, student teams are enthusiastically registering for the hackathon, ready to immerse themselves in a 24-hour marathon of coding, designing, and project building — where they approach coding with a holistic vision and intent.

ByteXL's Co-founder Charan Tadepalli expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "HackXcelerate 2024 embodies our vision of fostering a culture of innovation and problem-solving."

Dr Sushanth Babu, Director-Academics from CBIT has expressed, “We want to provide a platform for students from across the country to unleash their imagination through HackXcelerate 2024. While readying students for job markets is necessary, we also want them to be out-of-the-box thinkers.”

Participants stand a chance to win exciting prizes totalling Rs 2,75,000 along with participation certificates and potential networking opportunities.

The deadline for registration is April 19, 2024.

To register for HackXcelerate 2024, interested participants can visit registration link: https://forms.gle/WFckdv79Xsjwmd2LA