ICAI postpones CA exams amid national security concerns

Originally slated to take place from May 9 to May 14, the exams have been postponed due to prevailing tense security situations across the country.



In an official statement released on May 8, ICAI emphasised the need to prioritise candidate safety in light of the current national circumstances.



The announcement mentioned that the decision was made in partial modification of an earlier notification dated January 13, 2025.



The institute stated that revised examination dates would be communicated in due course, urging candidates to stay updated via the official ICAI website, www.icai.org.



Previously, reports were circulating on the internet which claimed that the ICAI has cancelled exams in 12 cities: Chandigarh, Bhuj, Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Sri Ganga Nagar. However, the postponement nationwide was finally confirmed on the evening of May 8.



Candidates are advised to monitor ICAI’s official channels for further updates on the rescheduling of the examinations.