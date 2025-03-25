"If you wear Burqa...": School girl's exhibit goes viral; probe begins

Education Department officials in Chamarajanagar in Karnataka have constituted two teams to investigate a viral video featuring a schoolgirl's remarks on wearing a burqa.

The video, which surfaced on social media, has sparked controversy and led to complaints being filed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and the Director General of Police (DGP) through X (formerly Twitter), stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to officials, the incident is said to have taken three months ago at a science exhibition organised by a school (minority private school) in Chamarajanagar.

In the viral video, a Class IV student is heard saying that wearing a burqa ensures the body remains untouched after death, whereas wearing revealing clothes leads to suffering in hell, with snakes and scorpions consuming the body.

The video also shows two mannequins, one dressed in a burqa and the other in revealing attire placed next to a small coffin model.

Following the video's circulation and viral on social media, Chamarajanagar Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Ramachandra Raje Urs stated that two teams have been assigned to probe the incident.

"We have taken note of the viral video and have formed two teams to investigate. They will visit the school, examine the context of the student's remarks, and submit a report by Tuesday. Further action will be taken based on the findings," he said.

The teams have been directed to question the school's management and teachers to determine the circumstances under which the student made the statement. Authorities will also verify the authenticity of the video and whether it was recorded as part of the exhibition, according to the report by The New Indian Express.