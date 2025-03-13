SSC CGL final results OUT!

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2024, today, Thursday, March 13.



Along with the results, the commission has also announced category-wise and post-wise cut-off marks. Candidates can check their results and related details on ssc.gov.in.



The commission has provisionally recommended 18,174 candidates for appointment based on merit-cum-preference of posts submitted by them.



These candidates will now proceed to the document verification round, conducted by their respective user departments.



The SSC CGL Tier 1 result was announced on December 5, 2024, and the Tier 2 exam was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on January 18, 19, 20, and 31, 2025.



Tie-breaking criteria for SSC CGL 2024

In case of ties between candidates, SSC applied the following merit order:



1) Marks in Paper 2 for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and Statistical Investigator Gr II (SI) (if applicable).

2) Marks in Section 1, Paper 1 of the Tier 2 exam.

3) Date of birth, with older candidates given preference.

4) Alphabetical order of candidates’ names.



Withheld candidates

- The commission has withheld the final results of 1,267 candidates.

- A total of 253 candidates have been rejected, debarred, or had their results cancelled.



Appointment

- Document verification and appointment formalities will be conducted by the allocated departments.

- If a recommended candidate does not receive any communication from the user department within six months, they must immediately contact the department.

- No reserve list or waiting list will be maintained for SSC CGL 2024, and unfilled vacancies will be carried forward to subsequent years.



Dossier and final answer keys

- The dossiers of qualified candidates will be electronically generated, and available for download through the 'e-dossier module' on the SSC website.

- Final answer keys and detailed marks of both selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website shortly.

- SSC confirmed that representations submitted by candidates were carefully reviewed, and modifications were made to the answer key wherever necessary.



Check the official notification here