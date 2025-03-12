ISM Dhanbad is Number 1 college in India as per QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025

The Indian School of Mines (ISM) University, Dhanbad, has clinched the top spot among Indian institutions in the 2025 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject, leading amongst 79 Indian universities in the 15th edition of the rankings.



Here’s a breakdown of India’s performance and global highlights.

ISM University, Dhanbad, secured the 20th global rank in Engineering — Mineral and Mining, making it India’s highest-performing subject.



Following closely, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi excelled in Engineering and Technology, while Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences ranked 26th worldwide in Dentistry.



The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad also shone, being placed 27th in Business and Management Studies.



Performances by IITs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, and the University of Delhi (DU) each featured 29 entries in the rankings. IIT Bombay emerged as the standout, with 12 subjects improving their positions.



Overall, India’s representation grew to 533 entries from 424 last year, with 156 advancing, 101 declining, 154 holding steady, and 122 debuting anew.



Subject areas highlights

Across five broad faculty areas, India contributed 79 entries, with 65% (51 entries) showing gains. Engineering and Technology led with 24 institutions, followed by Social Sciences (20), Natural Sciences (19), Arts and Humanities (10), and Life Sciences and Medicine (6), reflecting India’s diverse academic strengths.



Global leaders

United States (US) institutions dominated 32 disciplines, with Harvard University topping 15 subjects and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) leading in 11. The United Kingdom (UK) secured 18 top spots, driven by the University of Cambridge’s excellence in four areas.



Canada’s University of British Columbia featured in 52 subject rankings, while Switzerland’s ETH Zurich led in three subjects. The Netherlands, Italy, and Hong Kong also claimed top ranks, with Sapienza University of Rome, retaining its lead in Classics and Ancient History.



Asia's rising institutions

Hong Kong SAR’s University of Hong Kong ranked in the top 200 across 55 subjects, the highest globally, while recording 47 improvements.



The Chinese University of Hong Kong followed with 43 gains. In China, Sun Yat-sen and Xiamen Universities each added 13 new entries, and Peking University saw 43 of its 50 ranked subjects rise, tying for the second-most improvements worldwide.