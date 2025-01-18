RG Kar verdict: Kolkata court pronounces accused Sanjay Roy guilty of rape-murder of on-duty medic

Today, January 18, a Kolkata court pronounced accused Sanjay Roy “guilty” of rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the West Bengal-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Giving more details on the matter, Anirban Das, the additional district and sessions judge, said, the Sealdah court, where Roy's trial was held, will declare his sentence on Monday, January 20, reported by PTI.



The judgement was pronounced nearly two months after the on-camera trial commenced in November last year and 162 days after the heinous crime was committed on August 9, 2024.



Roy was found guilty under Sections 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which governs rape, and Sections 66 and 103 (1) of the Act, which deals with punishments for death and murder. Section 103 (1) of BNS entails a maximum punishment of death or life imprisonment.



At the time of the verdict, Roy claimed in court that he was framed. The judge, however, said he would have an opportunity to speak on Monday before the sentence is pronounced.



The medic's parents thanked the judge for the guilty verdict and said the court honoured their trust in it.



Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was arrested on August 10 after police identified him using evidence found near the victim Abhaya's (name changed) body who was brutally raped and murdered on August 9, 2024, in a seminar hall on the college campus.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the case following Calcutta High Court orders, argued that Roy acted alone and sought capital punishment for him.