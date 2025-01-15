NEET-PG 2024: “Seat withdrawn due to unexpected faculty resignation,” clarifies NBEMS about arbitrary cancellation of candidature

As reported earlier by EdexLive, a NEET-PG candidate alleged that he received an email from the NBEMS on January 13, stating that the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) seat allotted to him in Ruby General Hospital, Kolkata, for General Surgery was withdrawn from the NEET-PG 2024 counselling process.

“Accordingly, your candidature for the allotted seat has been cancelled as the said seat no longer exists. This information has already been communicated to MCC, which has been requested to facilitate your participation in the Third Round of the Counseling which is already in progress,” the email read.

The incident quickly drew criticism from members of the medical community, who criticised the exam-conducting body for what they perceived as an arbitrary decision.

The NBEMS member said that such penalties are rare and imposed only in unavoidable circumstances.

The official added, “This is an exceptional situation and occurs only in rare, unavoidable cases. However, candidates need not worry, as they will be assured a good seat in the next counselling round.”