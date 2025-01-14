NEET-PG 2024 seat withdrawn from counselling process after being allotted to candidates?

While the email did not specify any reason for withdrawing the seats from the counselling process, candidates claim that the same has been done due to a shortage of faculty members in the hospital’s department.

Speaking to EdexLive, the NEET-PG candidate whose seat was cancelled, said, “I secured a DNB seat in Round 1 of AIQ counselling and took admission accordingly. In Round 2, I was not upgraded, so I reported to the same seat. However, yesterday, without any prior notice, I received an email stating that my seat had been cancelled due to some internal issue, and I no longer have the seat. To my knowledge, the same issue has affected another Postgraduate Trainee (PGT), as there were two General Category seats in the hospital, and both have been cancelled."

The candidate will now participate in the third round of counselling for NEET-PG 2024, the seat matrix for which was released today, January 14, by NBEMS.

Several members of the medical community have taken to social media platforms to criticise the NBEMS for its arbitrary seat cancellations. They have highlighted concerns over transparency and accountability in the NEET-PG counselling process.

“Withdrawal of seats already allocated to eligible candidates through valid counselling cannot be withdrawn in successive rounds citing shortage of facilities. This should have been checked by @NMC_BHARAT and @NbeIndia prior to disclosure of seat matrix,” said one post.