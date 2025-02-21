JKPSC & AFCAT exam clash: JKPSC Chairman's "insensitive" remarks further aggrieves aspirants

With only one day remaining until the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024, also known as CCE Prelims 2024, organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), candidates are once again overwhelmed with hopelessness and uncertainty about their future.

Two prestigious exams, JKPSC Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) and Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT), are set to take place on the same day, February 23, leaving thousands of aspirants to choose between their dreams.

Slack in governance?

"With the unemployment rate in the state now at nearly 33 per cent, we are desperately scrambling for every job opportunity, especially government positions. However, we are at a crossroads and now face a difficult decision," said an aspirant, speaking anonymously.

The aspirant was further disheartened by the JKPSC Chairman's decision to not postpone the exam, citing it as an unreasonable comment and "lacking care" for the J&K youth.

As per reports, the JKPSC Chairman Arun Kumar Choudhary commented, “Dates have been scheduled, admit cards have been given and less time is left to reschedule the dates. It is a choice for students to appear for which exam they want.”

Nasir Khuehami, the National Convenor of the J&K Students Association (JKSA), told EdexLive, "The situation called for some reasoning, but instead, what was given was dismissal."

While hoping for accountability and proper judgment in the case, Nasir said that the flux in Jammu and Kashmir's governance had already caused some unrest, and since it is now an independent state, bureaucratic decisions should be made more efficiently.

"Previously, there was no accountability, but now we have an elected government. So why are these issues not being addressed effectively?" he questioned.

Decline in opportunities

An official report states that 32% of youth aged 15 to 29 were unemployed during the July-September quarter of 2024. The crisis is mounting with time due to certain policy changes, including the December 2023 passing of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, which grants 60 per cent reservation in jobs, educational institutions, and the legislature under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category to the Pahari ethnic group, and other communities.

The aspirant, commenting on such policies, expressed concern that the General category is already at a disadvantage due to reservation policies, making it difficult for them to get a job, and now the chairman's remarks have only increased their fears, leading them to believe that their future may now be at risk.

"Kashmir is an eco-sensitive region, There are no private companies or industries. For the locals, the only priority is to bag a government job. As I belong to the general category, opportunities for me have further dimmed," he emphasised.

The aspirant, who is preparing for both JKPSC and AFCAT, shared with EdexLive that this would be his final attempt at AFCAT as he has reached the maximum age limit, which has now become a cause of worry for him.

He further highlighted how the region is plagued by security threats, conflicts, and human rights violations, making a few individuals hesitant to join the defence forces. He added that the chairman's comments have further discouraged aspirants from pursuing a career in the military.

Where is the uniformity?

The JKPSC KAS exam was originally scheduled for November 17, 2024, but was postponed indefinitely by the authorities.

On January 21, 2025, the commission announced that the exam would take place on February 23, 2025, giving students less than a month to prepare.

"They should have at least released the notification 30 days prior, and moreover, it would be a struggle for students to juggle several exams in just a month," said an aspirant.

He further added that there are several other exams slated to be conducted in the month of February, such as the State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk Prelims exam, and the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) exam for the non-gazetted posts.

"How can an individual travel so frequently, within such little time to appear for these exams? Will the chairman's arrogant comment provide us with a solution? he chided.

Another aspirant added that his anxiety is increasing because, in just two months, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Preliminary Examination and the JKPSC Mains exam might coincide once again, forcing him and other aspirants to make another difficult choice.

While aspirants see no respite, the JKSA national convenor shared that students are trying to meet the J&K CM Omar Abdullah, and while meetings were scheduled for yesterday, Thursday, February 20, they faced disappointment due to several last-minute cancellations, and there has been no response since.