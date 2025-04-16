NMC mandates face-based authentication for faculty attendance in medical colleges

Today, Wednesday, April 16, the National Medical Commission (NMC), the regulatory body for medical education in the country, instructed all medical colleges and institutions to transition to face-based Aadhaar authentication for attendance of faculty members from May 1, 2025 — reported Telangana Today.

Currently, all private and government medical colleges across the country are using the AEBAS (Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System) to track faculty and staff attendance.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, the NMC announced that starting May 1, it will fully transition to face-based Aadhaar authentication for attendance to adopt the latest technology and enhance user convenience.

Face-based Aadhaar authentication using the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)-registered devices is already being implemented in various government offices via the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

To ensure smooth implementation of the face-based AEBAS attendance system, medical colleges have been instructed to share their GPS location with the NMC. This will allow attendance to be marked only within a 100-metre radius of the registered campus location.

Medical colleges are required to submit the information to the NMC via email at support.aebas@nmc.org.in by April 20, 2025, along with the signature and official stamp of the Dean or Principal of the institution.

All medical colleges are required to install the face-based Aadhaar Authentication mobile app, available on both Android and Apple app stores, on their mobile devices.

Activation of the face authentication app is scheduled for April 24. Colleges facing technical difficulties must inform the technical team by April 30, 2025.