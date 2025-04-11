Vineet Joshi entrusted with additional charge of UGC

Dr Vineet Joshi, who is currently the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, has been entrusted with the additional charge of Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), until further orders. This was shared via the official WhatsApp channel of the UGC today, Friday, April 11.

Dr Joshi, a 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has also served as Chief Secretary of Manipur, Chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and Resident Commissioner of Manipur. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), he has held many key roles in various central ministries.

This comes after April 7's UGC announcement that Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar University will be stepping down as the Chairperson of UGC. Mamidala was appointed as UGC Chief in February 2022 after serving as Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Mamidala's term is best known for the introduction of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions; the establishment of the National Credit Framework & Academic Bank of Credits (ABCs) and a lot more.