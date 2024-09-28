Who are the TMC student leaders suspended for making short film on RG Kar case?

Two student leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have been suspended for allegedly producing a short video about the rape and killing of a junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.



Trinankur Bhattacharya, the state president of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), announced in a statement on the night of yesterday, September 27 that Rajanya Halder and Prantik Chakraborty, the party's office bearers, had been suspended for "anti-party activities", reports The Indian Express.



Halder, who acted in the short film, and Chakraborty, the director, refuted claims that the movie was connected to the RG Kar case.



The teaser for the short film Agomoni, Tilottamader Golpo featured Halder disguised as a female doctor with a stethoscope, seemingly alluding to the RG Kar incident that sparked a political uproar in West Bengal and across the country.

According to The Indian Express, the movie is scheduled to be released in honour of "Mahalaya" on October 2.



Hours after TMC leader Kunal Ghosh wrote on X that the party would not be held accountable if any party member used the matter for campaigning, the TMCP announced the suspensions.



Both Chakraborty and Halder rebuked the suspension and said the film was about women's empowerment.



“It is nothing related to our party. We are human beings. We did a film on women empowerment. That’s it,” Halder told The Indian Express.



“I honour the party’s decision but it was nothing related to RG Kar. It was based on women empowerment,” Chakraborty, the film’s director, said.