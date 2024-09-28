Injustice to release RG Kar ex-principal Dr Sandip Ghosh on bail: CBI Court

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has denied Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, bail in the wake of serious allegations of rape and murder of a trainee doctor.



The court stated that if found guilty, Dr Ghosh could face the death penalty, emphasising the gravity of the charges against him.



Ghosh was detained together with Abhijit Mondal, the former officer in charge of the Tala police station, for allegedly tampering with evidence and delaying the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) following the unfortunate occurrence on August 9, reports Business Today.



In a verdict issued on September 25, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate S Dey mentioned the ongoing CBI probe, indicating that it is still in full swing. The magistrate highlighted the gravity of the allegations, implying that releasing Dr Ghosh on bail would violate equity.

"The court believes it would be an injustice to release the accused on bail, given the potential consequences if they are found guilty," said Magistrate Dey.



The court also denied Mondal bail while granting the CBI's motion for judicial custody of both suspects until September 30.



The bureau, on the other hand, summoned Democratic Youth Federation of India leader Minakshi Mukherjee in connection with the rape and murder of the trainee doctor in Kolkata. She has been summoned to appear before the investigative team.

Mukherjee has alleged that the West Bengal Police were not able to cremate the victim’s body in a hurry due to her efforts.