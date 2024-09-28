BREAKING: Kolkata's Sagar Dutta Medical College doctors meet administration & police over mob attack on medicos

The doctors of the College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital, also known as Sagar Dutta Medical College, are in a meeting with their principal, Prof Parthapratim Pradhan; dean; heads of departments (HoDs) and police officers concerning the attack on on-duty medicos on September 27.

A statement issued by the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the college today, September 28, stated that female postgraduate trainees (PGTs), intern doctors, nursing staff and general duty assistants (GDAs) were physically harassed by a patient's kin.

It is learnt that a mob of 15-20 people entered a medicine ward on the pretext of caring for a female patient at around 4.30 pm on Friday, September 27. After the patient died, the mob turned rogue, threatening on-duty female doctors, vandalising the ward, and physically harassing on-duty female PGTs, intern doctors, nursing staff, and general duty assistants (GDAs).

"From threatening on-duty female Doctors with rape and death threats to vandalizing the ward and intruding into the female doctors on-call room, they didn't leave any stone unturned! They physically harassed out on-duty female PGTs, Intern doctors, Nursing Staffs and GD.As," the statement read.

Threat culture

"They left with a promise that within Monday, they would recreate the 'R G Kar incident'. No on-duty faculties were present at the site, and even after repeated calls, nobody turned up," it added.

To recall, considering the government's promise to implement measures for their safety and security, the junior physicians of the West Bengal state, led by the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF), had returned to work following a 10-day sit-in protest in front of Swasthya Bhawan fighting for justice for Abhaya (name changed), a PGT at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital who was raped and murdered on August 9.

And it is the 51st day since the gruesome rape of Abhaya happened and the doctors allege that they are still left wanting for justice.

Following the mob attack, the junior doctors have suspended their services at the medical college since last evening, revealed Dr Shubam Sabherwal, Legal Advisor to the RDA. Today, the RDA has given a call for a complete cease-work with immediate effect.

"We, the Resident Doctors of Sagore Dutta Hospital, would like to announce a complete cease-work with immediate effect! Until all the proposed security measures materialise!" the statement read.

RDA's letter highlights the incompetence of authorities in maintaining basic safety and security.

"The female security guards present in the ward were mere spectators," the RDA alleged, claiming that the posted police who were called to the scene were acting like bystanders. Further, they alleged that the attack, harassment and vandalism happened in the presence of police and security, however, "they were clueless and had totally failed to control the situation," RDA said.

"Police force is present, but at what cost if we are not safe at our workplace?" Sabharwal asked while speaking to EdexLive. He further alleges that the staff posted at medical colleges and hospitals are not well-trained to handle such emotional situations of death. "These are contract employees or police interns, and they are insufficiently trained for such situations," he remarked.

Reacting to the incident of the mob attack, RG Kar's PGT doctor, Dr Shreya Shaw said, "We are back to square one. No improvement has been implemented in terms of safety and security. Such incidents prove that the security system is not working."

"Who will take the onus of our safety at work?" questioned Shaw who said the fear and worry about safety and security have escalated.

Measures to be taken

"More vigilant implementation of measures should be taken up by the government. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers should be deputed at every hospital and medical college. Simultaneously, the Central Protection Act (CPA) should be implemented," she said.

"We cannot just wait to act until one more Abhaya happens," she concluded.