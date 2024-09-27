BREAKING: Junior doctors to call for massive rally demanding justice for Abhaya on October 2

The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) is organising a Mass Convention event at the Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research and Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital (SSKM) auditorium today, September 27. A source from the event disclosed that the WBJDF has given a call for gathering on September 29, a day before the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for October 1.

Additionally, it has given a call for a massive rally on Mahalaya which falls on October 2 this year. This occasion is considered auspicious by the people of West Bengal as the Durga Puja (or Pujo) celebrations commence with it.

The convention, which was scheduled to start at 4 pm today, September 27, began around 4.30 pm with an address by the WBJDF members, following which, the plan of action for the coming days was discussed.

"The WBJDF has announced a gathering at Durga Puja locations and raising slogans for Justice for Abhaya on September 29. On October 2, which is Mahalaya, the front has given a call to all the doctors, medical associations, and citizen associations, for a massive rally followed by a gathering at the epicentre of Kolkata, Dharmatala," the source, on the condition of anonymity, told EdexLive.

The Mass Convention's agenda included singing and poetry along with multiple addresses by several doctors and other spokespersons from various fields.

The doctors' protests, which started following the rape and murder of 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor Abhaya (name changed) at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, are continuing in the form of mass gatherings, flood relief camps, classrooms, and clinics at the protest site.