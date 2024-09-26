West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front writes to Chief Secretary with concerns over lack of action on demands

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF) has written to the Chief Secretary of the state, Dr Manoj Pant, today, September 26, expressing concerns over the lack of action on several key demands that were presented before the State’s Special Task Force.

The doctors claim that these demands were verbally agreed upon during the meeting with the Task Force on September 18. This meeting was presided over by the Chief Secretary.

These demands were also outlined by the Junior Doctors in an email sent to the Chief Secretary on September 19. However, they claim that no formal orders or directives have yet been passed to implement them.



The demands are as follows:

Formation of a Central Enquiry Committee for Disciplinary proceedings against the alleged perpetrators involved in threat culture in all medical colleges of West Bengal

Formation of Individual College Level Enquiry Committees consisting of undergraduate students and resident doctors for disciplinary proceedings against the individuals involved in ensuing 'threat culture’ in all medical colleges. Conduct of Individual College Council Meeting with immediate effect for the purpose of conducting democratic elections to form Resident Doctors Association and conduct Students' Union elections

Enquiry Committee by the state against West Bengal Medical Council and West Bengal Health Recruitment Board members who are under scrutiny for promoting threat culture and running a health syndicate within the next seven working days of the meeting

Formation of a Task Force or Monitoring Committee in every medical college hospital constituting representatives of junior doctors, senior doctors, students, nursing and health care staff in accordance with the Supreme Court orders

Decision-making bodies such as College Council, Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) as per Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) 2013, Rogi Kalyan Samiti, Anti-ragging Committee, Anti-ragging Squad, Grievance Redressal Cell, Hostel Committee, House-staff Selection Committee, Senior Resident Counseling Committee and so on to be made functional within seven days of meeting

The junior doctors also called for transparency in the transfer policies of medical personnel per West Bengal Service Rules (WBSR).

Acknowledging that some of their demands have been met, the doctors say that a few crucial demands are yet to be addressed.



“We urge the State Government to act fast on the aforesaid demands and issue special directives to appropriate authorities as those demands were also verbally agreed upon,” the doctors request.

They add, “Moreover, these points are the most pertinent with regards to doctors workplace security and preventing another incident like RG Kar, besides being the most crucial aspect of the confidence-building process.”