Breaking: Tents, fans on rent at Swasthya Bhawan protest site are being taken away, inform doctors

In the latest news about the ongoing protest at the Swasthya Bhawan, Kolkata, the junior doctors on sit-in-protest allege pressure from police officials to vacate the protest site. The doctors further revealed that tents are being taken back by the lenders, and so are other utilities on rent, like fans and tripols.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) started the sit-in-protest before Swasthya Bhawan on September 10. The doctors met with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 16 and a second round of talks took place with Chief Secretary, Dr Manoj Pant, on September 18. Although the CM agreed to their demands, the doctors said it was a partially positive outcome and sought another meeting. Following this, they met the chief secretary yesterday.

With no written assurance and only verbal agreements from the chief secretary, the protestors said they would continue with the cease-work protest.

But it seems like the day is challenging for them as they allege pressure from police to vacate the place. Speaking to EdexLive, MBBS doctor Dr Abhinaba Pal said, "We are finding out that the lenders are taking back fans and tents. We, doctors from various medical colleges, were taking turns staying at the protest site. This has turned advantageous to pressure or threaten us to vacate the protest site."

"Decorators have opened tents, tripols (support poles for tent) and removed fans as per orders from their owners. However, reasons were not specified. Anonymous people who have supported the protest have contributed these fans and tripols by renting from the lenders. But now, under some unknown orders, these are being withdrawn," Pal told EdexLive confirming the allegations.

Another doctor of RG Kar Paramitha Thander said, "We are all rushing to the protest site. We just found out that the police allegedly forced the decorators to remove the tents and fans. Accordingly, they have sent their assistants."

"Although there is no direct threat given by Kolkata police, such incidents indicate indirect pressure and threat to vacate Swasthya Bhavan," she added.

It has been over a month that the doctors are protesting against the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe is underway and as a part of it, the former principal of RG Kar Dr Sandip Ghosh has already been taken into custody.