TISS withdraws order banning PSF, modifies controversial honour code; it's a "victory for students", says PSF

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai has lifted the ban on the student group Progressive Students' Forum (PSF) and has even revised the new Honour Code.

Maktoob Media reported that on September 16, the institute's registrar released an order regarding the same.

Referring to the Office Order dated August 19, 2024, regarding PSF on TISS' campuses, the registrar informed that after review by competent authority, the order has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Regarding the Honour Code, the Office Order said that it had revised it.

Taking to social media platform X, PSF, on September 16 tweeted, "Following student resistance and civil society intervention, the TISS administration has been forced to revoke the arbitrary ban on Progressive Students’ Forum-TISS (PSF)."