TISS withdraws order banning PSF, modifies controversial honour code; it's a "victory for students", says PSF

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai has lifted the ban on the student group Progressive Students' Forum (PSF) and has even revised the new Honour Code.
Maktoob Media reported that on September 16, the institute's registrar released an order regarding the same.
Referring to the Office Order dated August 19, 2024, regarding PSF on TISS' campuses, the registrar informed that after review by competent authority, the order has been withdrawn with immediate effect.
Regarding the Honour Code, the Office Order said that it had revised it.
Taking to social media platform X, PSF, on September 16 tweeted, "Following student resistance and civil society intervention, the TISS administration has been forced to revoke the arbitrary ban on Progressive Students’ Forum-TISS (PSF)."
They called the ban order "undemocratic" and said that it restricted their fundamental right. It may be recalled that this order followed the suspension of PhD scholar and PSF leader Ramadas Prini Sivanadan.
The Honour Code created a stir as it banned students from taking part in “anti-establishment” activities and asked them to stay away from “unpatriotic discussions”, as stated in the report by Maktoob Media. Not adhering to these instructions could lead to suspension, the order had said.
Regarding the modification of the Honour Code, PSF tweeted, "Along with the ban, the new anti-student Honour Code that restricted students from exercising their democratic right to participate in protests and discussions has also been revised after public outrage."
PSF welcomed both the moves.
However, as per the Maktoob Media report, students the modified Honour Code are just “newer words” to “suppress the voice of dissent”.