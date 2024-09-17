RG Kar SC hearing: Kapil Sibal opposes live-streaming of proceedings; CJI says "matter of public interest"

Today, Tuesday, September 17, the Supreme Court resumed the hearing of the rape-murder of 31-year-old female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital which it had taken suo motu cognisance of. The matter was being heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

One of the first points that was made during the hearing, which began at about 11 am, was about live-streaming the event.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal said, "If you live stream matters with huge emotive implications...moment your lordship makes any comment...we have a 50 year reputation that is broken overnight," as per a tweet by Supreme Court Observer on social media platform X.

Kapil Sibal was referring to the hearing on August 22 when there was an exchange with the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on the matter of the registration of the August 9 incident by the Kolkata Police.

When Kapil Sibal gave a short laugh while speaking about the general diary, Mehta said, "Please do not laugh a girl has lost her life in the most inhuman way!" This instance immediately made headlines.

Kapil Sibal, today in court, said that the female lawyers on the team were receiving rape threats and that acid will be thrown at them, stated a tweet by LiveLaw. The CJI said that they will take care of it but he also established that the live streaming would continue as "its a matter of public interest , its open court", reported LiveLaw.